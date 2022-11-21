Assurant – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.7% Upside

Assurant found using ticker (AIZ) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 215 and 144 calculating the mean target price we have 172.5. Now with the previous closing price of 123.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 39.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 142.41 and the 200 day moving average is 165.77. The company has a market cap of $6,601m. Visit the company website at: https://www.assurant.com

The potential market cap would be $9,223m based on the market concensus.

Assurant, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis and changed its name to Assurant in February 2004. Assurant was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.