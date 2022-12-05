Assurant – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.2% Upside

Assurant found using ticker (AIZ) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 144 and has a mean target at 164.17. Now with the previous closing price of 128.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 28.2%. The 50 day MA is 137.5 while the 200 day moving average is 164.26. The market cap for the company is $6,788m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.assurant.com

The potential market cap would be $8,705m based on the market concensus.

Assurant, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis and changed its name to Assurant in February 2004. Assurant was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.