Assurant – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.0% Upside

Assurant found using ticker (AIZ) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 208 and 183 and has a mean target at 194.67. Now with the previous closing price of 155.72 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 160.21 and the 200 day moving average is 156.72. The market cap for the company is $8,831m. Visit the company website at: https://www.assurant.com

Assurant, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The Global Preneed segment offers pre-funded funeral insurance, final need insurance, and related services. The company was formerly known as Fortis and changed its name to Assurant in February 2004. Assurant was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.