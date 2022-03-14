Twitter
Assurant – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.0% Upside

Assurant with ticker code (AIZ) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 210 and 183 calculating the average target price we see 196.5. With the stocks previous close at 169.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.0%. The day 50 moving average is 159.23 while the 200 day moving average is 159.75. The company has a market cap of $9,375m. Find out more information at: https://www.assurant.com

The potential market cap would be $10,874m based on the market concensus.

Assurant, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis and changed its name to Assurant in February 2004. Assurant was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

