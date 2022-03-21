Assurant – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Assurant found using ticker (AIZ) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 210 and 183 calculating the average target price we see 196.5. Now with the previous closing price of 176.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day MA is 161.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 160.07. The market capitalisation for the company is $9,814m. Visit the company website at: https://www.assurant.com

The potential market cap would be $10,931m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Assurant, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis and changed its name to Assurant in February 2004. Assurant was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.