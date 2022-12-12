Assurant, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.1% Upside

Assurant, Inc. found using ticker (AIZ) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 144 calculating the mean target price we have 164. With the stocks previous close at 130.03 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 135.69 and the 200 day MA is 163.38. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,887m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.assurant.com

The potential market cap would be $8,686m based on the market concensus.

Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.