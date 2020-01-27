Assura PLC 2.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Assura PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AGR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Assura PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 80 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 2.2% from the opening price of 78.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.9 points and increased 4.3 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 80.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 54.9 GBX.

Assura PLC has a 50 day moving average of 76.82 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 69.78. There are currently 2,413,241,827 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,066,316. Market capitalisation for LON:AGR is £1,875,088,825 GBP.