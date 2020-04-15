Assura PLC 10.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Assura PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AGR) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Assura PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 85 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 10.8% from the opening price of 76.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 11.5 points and decreased 0.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 88 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 56.8 GBX.

Assura PLC has a 50 day moving average of 79.21 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 74.40. There are currently 13,324,312,541 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,942,123. Market capitalisation for LON:AGR is £2,031,215,862 GBP.

