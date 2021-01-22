ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC OR – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.2% Upside

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC OR found using ticker (ABF.L) now have 15 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £3500.00 and £2100. calculating the mean target price we have £2786.87. Now with the previous closing price of £2319.00 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.2%. The 50 day MA is £2263.36 and the 200 day moving average is £1999.73. The market capitalisation for the company is £17,828m. Find out more information at: http://www.abf.co.uk

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers’ yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, menswear, children’s wear, footwear, accessories, homeware, and skincare products. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.