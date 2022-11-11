Associated British Foods plc 5.1% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Associated British Foods plc with ticker (LON:ABF) now has a potential upside of 5.1% according to JP Morgan.







JP Morgan set a target price of 1,630 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Associated British Foods plc share price of 1,548 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 5.1%. Trading has ranged between 1,223 (52 week low) and 2,181 (52 week high) with an average of 1,377,626 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £12,282,820,558.



Associated British Foods plc is a United Kingdom-based diversified international food, ingredients and retail company. It operates in approximately 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia. The Company has five segments. Grocery segment is engaged in the manufacturing of grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products. Sugar segment is engaged in growing and processing of sugar beet and sugar cane for sale to industrial users and to Silver Spoon. Agriculture segment is engaged in the manufacturing of animal feeds and the provision of other products for the agriculture sector. Ingredients segment is engaged in the manufacturing of bakers’ yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts and cereal specialties. Retail segment is engaged in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains.







