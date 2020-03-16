Associated British Foods plc 44.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Associated British Foods plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ABF) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Associated British Foods plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 2500 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 44.3% from today’s opening price of 1732.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 940.5 points and decreased 902.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2730 GBX while the year low share price is currently 0.01 GBX.

Associated British Foods plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,550.07 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,441.18. There are currently 14,772,372 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,418,642. Market capitalisation for LON:ABF is £12,714,287,378 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn