Associated British Foods plc 35.5% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Associated British Foods plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ABF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Associated British Foods plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 2345 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 35.5% from today’s opening price of 1730.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 531.5 points and decreased 861.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2730 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1554 GBX.

Associated British Foods plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,347.37 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,400.64. There are currently 791,674,183 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,887,207. Market capitalisation for LON:ABF is £13,715,755,220 GBP.

