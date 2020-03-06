Associated British Foods plc 35.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Associated British Foods plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ABF) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Associated British Foods plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 2960 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 35.3% from the opening price of 2187 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 485 points and decreased 341 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2730 GBX while the 52 week low is 2078.81 GBX.

Associated British Foods plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,615.81 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,455.04. There are currently 791,674,183 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,212,090. Market capitalisation for LON:ABF is £16,894,327,065 GBP.

