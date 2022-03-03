Associated British Foods plc 24.3% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Associated British Foods plc with ticker (LON:ABF) now has a potential upside of 24.3% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 2,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Associated British Foods plc share price of 1,740 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 24.3%. Trading has ranged between 1,719 (52 week low) and 2,528 (52 week high) with an average of 1,329,821 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £13,913,193,324.



Associated British Foods plc is engaged in the food, ingredients businesses. Its segments include grocery, sugar, agriculture, ingredients and retail. The grocery segment manufactures products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses. The sugar segment is engaged in growing and processing of sugar beet and sugar cane for sale to industrial users and to Silver Spoon, which is included in the Grocery segment. The agriculture segment manufactures of animal feeds and the provision of other products and services for the agriculture sector. The ingredients segment is manufactures of bakers’ yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts and cereal specialties. The retail segment is engaged in buying and merchandising value clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penney’s retail chains.







