Associated British Foods plc 20.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Associated British Foods plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ABF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Associated British Foods plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 2330 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 20.8% from today’s opening price of 1929.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 322 points and decreased 750.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2730 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1554 GBX.

Associated British Foods plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,112.77 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,364.78. There are currently 791,674,183 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,779,066. Market capitalisation for LON:ABF is £14,895,349,753 GBP.

