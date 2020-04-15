Associated British Foods plc 2.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Citigroup

Associated British Foods plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ABF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Citigroup. Associated British Foods plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set a target price of 2000 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 2.5% from today’s opening price of 1952 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 212.5 points and decreased 648 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2730 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1554 GBX.

Associated British Foods plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,204.31 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,376.53. There are currently 791,674,183 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,788,796. Market capitalisation for LON:ABF is £15,168,477,346 GBP.

