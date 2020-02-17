Associated British Foods plc 19.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Associated British Foods plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ABF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Associated British Foods plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 3200 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 19.9% from today’s opening price of 2669 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 41 points and increased 194 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2730 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2078.81 GBX.

Associated British Foods plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,645.19 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,458.56. There are currently 791,674,183 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,156,726. Market capitalisation for LON:ABF is £21,201,034,620 GBP.