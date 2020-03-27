Associated British Foods plc 17% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Associated British Foods plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ABF) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Associated British Foods plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 2180 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 17.0% from the opening price of 1864 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 552 points and decreased 784 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2730 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1554 GBX.

Associated British Foods plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,393.17 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,408.77. There are currently 791,674,183 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,813,254. Market capitalisation for LON:ABF is £14,582,717,695 GBP.

