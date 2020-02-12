Associated British Foods plc 15% Potential Upside Indicated by Bernstein

Associated British Foods plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ABF) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Bernstein. Associated British Foods plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein have set a target price of 3125 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 15.0% from today’s opening price of 2718 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 143 points and increased 247 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2730 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 2078.81 GBX.

Associated British Foods plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,635.18 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,456.27. There are currently 791,674,183 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,174,098. Market capitalisation for LON:ABF is £21,094,634,074 GBP.