Associated British Foods plc 11.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Associated British Foods plc with ticker (LON:ABF) now has a potential upside of 11.8% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 2,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Associated British Foods plc share price of 2,029 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 11.8%. Trading has ranged between 1,223 (52 week low) and 2,057 (52 week high) with an average of 1,188,913 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £16,085,638,041.

Associated British Foods PLC is a United Kingdom-based diversified food, ingredients and retail company. The Company has five segments. The Grocery segment is engaged in the manufacture of grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods and meat products, which are sold to retail, wholesale and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is engaged in the manufacture of animal feeds and the provision of other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Agriculture segment is engaged in the manufacture of animal feeds and the provision of other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment is engaged in the manufacture of bakers’ yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is engaged in buying and merchandising value clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains.



