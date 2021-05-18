ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS OR – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS OR with EPIC code (LON:ABF) now have 15 analysts in total covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £35.00 and £21. so the average target price would be £27.87. Now with the previous closing price of £22.77 this would imply there is a potential upside of 22.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of £23.73 and the 200 day moving average is £22.65. The market cap for the company is £18b. Visit the company website at: http://www.abf.co.uk

Associated British Foods operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers’ yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, menswear, children’s wear, footwear, accessories, homeware, and skincare products. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.