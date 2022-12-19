Associated Banc-Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Associated Banc-Corp found using ticker (ASB) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 25.13. With the stocks previous close at 22.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.3 and the 200 day moving average is 21.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,312m. Visit the company website at: https://www.associatedbank.com

The potential market cap would be $3,767m based on the market concensus.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services such as interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; fiduciary services such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; and investable funds solutions such as savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company’s Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers lending solutions, such as residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto loans, business loans, and business lines of credit; and deposit and transactional solutions such as checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 215 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.