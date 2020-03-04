Aspen Technology, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Aspen Technology, Inc. found using ticker (AZPN) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 123 with a mean TP of 146.5. Now with the previous closing price of 106.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 127.2 and the 200 day MA is 124.22. The company has a market cap of $7,324m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aspentech.com

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company’s customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

