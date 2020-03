Aspen Technology – Consenus Indicates Potential 46.9% Upside

Aspen Technology found using ticker (AZPN) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 160 and 110 calculating the mean target price we have 144.2. With the stocks previous close at 98.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 107.05 and the 200 day moving average is 119.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,434m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.aspentech.com

Aspen Technology, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company’s customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

