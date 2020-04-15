ASOS plc 53.5% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

ASOS plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. ASOS plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 3500 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 53.5% from today’s opening price of 2280 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 671.5 points and decreased 906 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 4090 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 975.2 GBX.

ASOS plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,447.78 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,808.97. There are currently 99,764,802 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,331,880. Market capitalisation for LON:ASC is £2,262,665,709 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn