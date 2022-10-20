Twitter Linkedin Facebook

ASOS plc 40.4% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

ASOS plc with ticker (LON:ASC) now has a potential upside of 40.4% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the ASOS plc share price of 537 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 40.4%. Trading has ranged between 440 (52 week low) and 2,953 (52 week high) with an average of 1,310,134 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £534,340,406.

ASOS Plc is a United Kingdom-based online retail company. The Company’s segments include the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States and the Rest of the World. It has approximately 17 brands, including ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, ASOS Luxe, As You, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Weekend Collective, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, Dark Future, Unrvlld Spply, Crooked Tongues, Day Social and Actual. The Company sells products across the world and has Websites focusing on the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Sweden, Denmark and Poland. It has a warehouse network, which includes over four fulfillment centers and approximately five returns centers. The Company’s local delivery and return options include next-day delivery and same-day delivery, dispatched from state-of-the-art fulfillment centers in the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.



