ASOS plc 38.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

ASOS plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ASC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. ASOS plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 2800 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 38.9% from today’s opening price of 2016 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 372 points and decreased 1484 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 4090 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 975.2 GBX.

ASOS plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,512.03 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,810.77. There are currently 83,958,859 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,225,196. Market capitalisation for LON:ASC is £1,722,835,786 GBP.

