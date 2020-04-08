ASOS plc 27.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

ASOS plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. ASOS plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Jefferies International have set their target price at 2300 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 27.1% from the opening price of 1809 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 692 points and decreased 1648 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 4090 GBX while the year low share price is currently 975.2 GBX.

ASOS plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,529.59 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,813.09. There are currently 83,958,859 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,091,608. Market capitalisation for LON:ASC is £1,692,526,659 GBP.

