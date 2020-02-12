ASOS plc 22.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Bernstein

ASOS plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ASC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Bernstein. ASOS plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Bernstein have set their target price at 2750 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -22.1% from today’s opening price of 3530 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 230 points and increased 430 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 4090 GBX while the 52 week low is 2033 GBX.

ASOS plc has a 50 day moving average of 3,261.75 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 3,015.94. There are currently 83,958,859 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 609,458. Market capitalisation for LON:ASC is £2,957,870,602 GBP.