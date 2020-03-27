ASOS plc 101.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

ASOS plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. ASOS plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Berenberg have set their target price at 2500 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 101.1% from today’s opening price of 1243 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1830 points and decreased 2057 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 4090 GBX while the 52 week low is 975.2 GBX.

ASOS plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,838.62 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,873.52. There are currently 83,958,859 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 887,158. Market capitalisation for LON:ASC is £951,673,666 GBP.

