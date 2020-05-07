ASOS plc 10.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Goldman Sachs

ASOS plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ASC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. ASOS plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within AIM. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 2243 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.6% from the opening price of 2510 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 950.5 points and decreased 810 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3945 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 975.2 GBX.

ASOS plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,108.94 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,797.60. There are currently shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,038,923. Market capitalisation for LON:ASC is £2,667,710,805 GBP.

