ASML Holding N.V. – New York Re – Consenus Indicates Potential .8% Upside

ASML Holding N.V. – New York Re with ticker code (ASML) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 327 and 260.64 with a mean TP of 296.53. With the stocks previous close at 294.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of .8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 295.08 while the 200 day moving average is 255.61. The market cap for the company is $125,562m. Visit the company website at: http://www.asml.com

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and scanner products with a applications portfolio of software and metrology and inspection products. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.