ASML Holding N.V. – New York Re – Consenus Indicates Potential -6.3% Downside

ASML Holding N.V. – New York Re with ticker code (ASML) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 330 and 255.47 calculating the average target price we see 297.49. Now with the previous closing price of 317.39 this would imply there is a potential downside of -6.3%. The day 50 moving average is 301.62 and the 200 day moving average is 266.06. The market cap for the company is $132,925m. Company Website: http://www.asml.com

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and reat of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

