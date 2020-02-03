ASML Holding N.V. – New York Re – Consenus Indicates Potential 6.2% Upside

ASML Holding N.V. – New York Re found using ticker (ASML) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 330 and 258.71 and has a mean target at 298.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 280.66 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.2%. The 50 day MA is 295.95 and the 200 moving average now moves to 258.52. The market capitalisation for the company is $119,968m. Find out more information at: http://www.asml.com

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and scanner products with a applications portfolio of software and metrology and inspection products. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.