ASML Holding N.V. – New York Re – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.4% Downside

ASML Holding N.V. – New York Re with ticker code (ASML) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 327 and 220 with the average target price sitting at 294.25. With the stocks previous close at 301.38 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 287.24 and the 200 day MA is 249.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $124,749m. Visit the company website at: http://www.asml.com

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and scanner products with a applications portfolio of software and metrology and inspection products. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.