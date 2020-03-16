Ashtead Group plc 82.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Ashtead Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AHT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 3100 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 82.6% from the opening price of 1698 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1021 points and decreased 693 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2797 GBX while the 52 week low is 1501 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,508.97 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,337.02. There are currently 449,789,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,101,349. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £7,455,266,481 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn