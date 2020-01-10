Ashtead Group plc 5.4% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Ashtead Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AHT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 2600 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 5.4% from today’s opening price of 2467 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 153 points and increased 288 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2489 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1744 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,398.24 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,232.27. There are currently 453,744,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,694,900. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £11,071,373,925 GBP.