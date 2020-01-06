Ashtead Group plc 35.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Ashtead Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AHT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 3195 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 35.7% from the opening price of 2355 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 11 points and increased 197 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2468 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1586 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,391.45 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,222.53. There are currently 454,194,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,686,081. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £10,714,456,110 GBP.