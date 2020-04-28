Ashtead Group plc 35.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Ashtead Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AHT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 2700 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 35.6% from the opening price of 1991 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 358 points and decreased 557 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2797 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1010 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,032.91 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,275.88. There are currently 449,309,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,911,171. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £9,206,358,478 GBP.

