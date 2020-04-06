Ashtead Group plc 24.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Ashtead Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AHT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 2050 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 24.7% from today’s opening price of 1643.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 296 points and decreased 767.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2797 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1010 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,266.63 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,305.32. There are currently 449,309,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,230,423. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £7,759,580,815 GBP.

