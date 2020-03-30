Ashtead Group plc 24.7% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Ashtead Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AHT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 1250 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -24.7% from today’s opening price of 1659.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 747.5 points and decreased 745.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2797 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1010 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,352.07 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,318.64. There are currently 449,309,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,016,641. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £6,908,138,682 GBP.

