Ashtead Group plc 20.6% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Ashtead Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AHT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 3250 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 20.6% from the opening price of 2695 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 168 points and increased 326 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2722 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1744 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,508.91 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,293.86. There are currently 451,509,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,531,540. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £12,217,856,080 GBP.