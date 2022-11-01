Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Ashtead Group plc 18.4% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Ashtead Group plc with ticker (LON:AHT) now has a potential upside of 18.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 5,650 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Ashtead Group plc share price of 4,610 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 18.4%. Trading has ranged between 3,269 (52 week low) and 6,572 (52 week high) with an average of 936,847 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £20,513,806,080.

Ashtead Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based equipment rental company. The Company rents a full range of construction and industrial equipment across a variety of applications to a diverse customer base. The Company’s United Kingdom business trades under the Sunbelt Rentals name and rents a range of equipment, principally to general industrial and construction orientated customers. Sunbelt UK operates approximately 177 stores and various markets in the United Kingdom. The Company’s Sunbelt US is a United States-based construction and industrial equipment rental division with approximately 929 stores. It rents a range of equipment from a network of stores clustered in various metropolitan areas from Washington DC, and Baltimore on the Atlantic Coast through Miami, Tampa and Orlando in Florida to Los Angeles and Seattle on the West Coast. It operates in the Canadian market under the Sunbelt Rentals brand with stores in Alberta, British Colombia, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.



