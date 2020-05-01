Ashtead Group plc 17.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Ashtead Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AHT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 2500 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 17.4% from today’s opening price of 2130 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 480 points and decreased 360 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2797 GBX while the 52 week low is 1010 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,999.51 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,275.34. There are currently 449,309,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,823,586. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £9,610,737,327 GBP.

