Ashtead Group plc 16.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AHT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 3000 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 16.6% from the opening price of 2572 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 139 points and increased 377 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2583.08 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1744 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,409.80 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,246.48. There are currently 70,654,959 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,734,061. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £11,470,361,223 GBP.