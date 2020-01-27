Ashtead Group plc 10.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Ashtead Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:AHT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 2250 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.2% from today’s opening price of 2506 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 101 points and increased 183 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2599 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1744 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,430.47 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,257.29. There are currently 452,744,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,629,259. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £11,250,709,100 GBP.