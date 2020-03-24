Ashtead Group plc 1.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Ashtead Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AHT) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1400 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.6% from the opening price of 1422.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1185.5 points and decreased 1022.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2797 GBX while the 52 week low is 1010 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,411.14 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,326.63. There are currently 447,356,585 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,848,880. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £6,552,397,402 GBP.

