Ashtead Group plc 0% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Ashtead Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:AHT) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Ashtead Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 2400 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of .0% from today’s opening price of 2399 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 88 points and increased 84 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2797 GBX while the 52 week low is 1744 GBX.

Ashtead Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,569.70 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,329.36. There are currently 450,569,833 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,732,762. Market capitalisation for LON:AHT is £10,633,448,058 GBP.

