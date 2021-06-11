ASHTEAD GROUP ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential -51.9% Downside

ASHTEAD GROUP ORD 10P found using the EPIC (LON:AHT) now have 16 analysts covering the company.The target price ranges between £28.00 and £17. with the average target price sitting at £24.38. Now with the previous closing price of £50.68 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -51.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £49.48 and the 200 day moving average is £41.19. The market capitalisation for the company is £22b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ashtead-group.com

Ashtead Group , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip. The company also provides power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, and remodeling; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential emergencies, covid-19, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film/TV production, theme parks, festivals farmers’ markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. The company operates 873 stores in the United States, 75 stores in Canada, and 193 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Ashtead Group was founded in 1947 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.