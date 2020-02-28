Ashmore Group plc 7.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Ashmore Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ASHM) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Ashmore Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 440 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.4% from today’s opening price of 475 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 75.5 points and decreased 3.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 581.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 394.4 GBX.

Ashmore Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 548.69 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 507.40. There are currently 712,740,804 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,488,799. Market capitalisation for LON:ASHM is £3,339,903,451 GBP.

